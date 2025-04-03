Reese Witherspoon unveils first look at Legally Blonde prequel

Elle is now in production!

In April of last year, Reese Witherspoon – the original star of the 2001 rom-com Legally Blonde – announced that a prequel series to the film was being produced.

The series, titled Elle, will follow protagonist Elle Woods as she tries to survive high school, several years before she embarks on her Harvard experience.

After a lengthy casting process, Reese then confirmed on February 13 that Lexi Minetree had been offered the role of Elle Woods.

Now, one year after initially announcing Elle, the team behind the highly-anticipated series have revealed that filming has finally begun!

Last night, Reese took to Instagram to post the first official still from the set of Elle. The snap showcases Lexi as Elle, wearing her signature pink and grinning as she talks on the phone.

“Harvard was hard. High School was harder. Our new series, Elle, is now in production!” Reese penned in her caption.

“Couldn't be more excited to introduce you all to @leximinetree as Elle Woods,” the 49-year-old added.

Following the exciting update, many Legally Blonde fans have been taking to Reese’s comments section to share their reactions so far.

“WELCOME BACK MY SWEET BABY ELLE!!” one viewer exclaimed.

“Cannot wait!!! I can already feel the joy!” another praised.

“Great casting,” a third fan agreed.

Earlier this year, Reese announced Lexi’s casting by posting a video of the moment that the Hollywood star informed the 24-year-old that she got the part.

“Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods! After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree,” Reese penned at the time.

On her own Instagram account, Lexi added: “THANK YOU to @reesewitherspoon for handing me down Elle Woods. I already love her so so much, I promise she’s in good hands. P.S. thank you for showing me how amazing I am going to look in the future, soooo looking forward to that."