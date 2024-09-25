Reese Witherspoon shares big update on Legally Blonde prequel

We finally have an update on the Legally Blonde prequel series!

In April of this year, Reese Witherspoon – the original star of the beloved 2001 rom-com Legally Blonde – announced that a prequel series to the film is officially in the works.

Titled Elle, the logline for the prequel states that it “follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love.”

Although Reese will not be starring in the upcoming series, she will be an executive producer through her company Hello Sunshine.

Now, in a new update, Reese has shared that an open casting call has been launched for the young Elle Woods.

Earlier today, the 48-year-old took to Instagram to post a video message.

“Hey everybody! Okay, I have big news to announce today. As you probably know, we at Hello Sunshine are partnering with Amazon to launch a new television show called Elle, which is the prequel to Legally Blonde,” Reese explained at the beginning of her video.

“And today, I can’t wait to tell you that we are starting the casting process and we are making it open. Yes, that is right! This is an open casting for the young Elle Woods when she was in high school,” she teased.

“So, send your submissions to the link in my bio. I cannot wait to see all the Elle Woods out there. This is going to be really fun!” Reese added.

Many of Reese’s 30.4M followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their reactions to the huge update.

“What a fantastic opportunity to provide open casting!! I can’t wait till we meet her,” one fan replied.

“This is SO COOL! Can't wait to see who you find,” another commented.

Many fans also mentioned Reese’s lookalike 25-year-old daughter Ava, as one added: “You do have your daughter at home, who would be a great fit, but let's explore other options. Best of luck!”

Elle will premiere on Prime Video next year, with a launch date to be confirmed.