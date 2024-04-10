Reese Witherspoon recalls Legally Blonde amid TV spinoff

Reese Witherspoon has been reflecting on the first Legally Blonde film!

The Big Little Lies actress shot to stardom in 2001, when the hit romantic comedy Legally Blonde first arrived in cinemas.

Now, over 20 years since she first portrayed Elle Woods, Reese has been opening up about how the beloved film changed her life.

The 48-year-old recently did in an interview with People, in which she celebrated the publication’s 50th anniversary by looking back at her previous covers.

In one magazine from the early 2000s, Reese could be seen with a chopped blonde haircut.

“I think I had to have my hair cut because this was, I think, right after Legally Blonde and I’d dyed it so, so, so blonde that it all broke off,” she laughed, adding: “We had to chop it short, but it was really exciting to me.”

The mum-of-three then went on to explain how the release of Legally Blonde boosted her celebrity status.

“That whole summer of my life that Legally Blonde came out, my whole life changed. I was a mom too,” she reflected, referring to the birth of her eldest child Ava (now 24).

Credit: MGM

“I was 24 and I had a one-year-old. All of a sudden, people knew my name everywhere I went and it was just a complete life shift for me and I learned a lot,” Reese continued.

Noting the cover photo of herself, the Hollywood star added sweetly: “She did okay. She did great.”

Reese’s insight into the making of Legally Blonde comes less than a week after a spinoff TV series was officially announced.

On Instagram last week, Reese’s production company Hello Sunshine confirmed the rumours of an upcoming spinoff.

“OMIGOD YOU GUYS!!! We’re bringing #LegallyBlonde back to your screens in a spinoff TV series inspired by the film!” they exclaimed at the time.

“Currently in development with Amazon MGM Studios, the project has tapped Gossip Girl and The O.C. vets Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage to write. Stay tuned for more details as we have them,” they added.