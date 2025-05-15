Reese Witherspoon announces title of joint Harlan Coben book

Reese Witherspoon has finally unveiled the title and cover of her first novel!

In October of last year, the Legally Blonde actress announced that she was venturing into the world of books with her first ever novel, co-written with bestselling crime author Harlan Coben.

At the time, the duo remained tight-lipped about the plot of their joint venture, and also chose not to reveal its title.

Now, ahead of its release later this year, Reese and Harlan have delighted their fans by announcing their book’s title, as well as its cover art and launch date.

Last night, the two novelists took to social media to share a video of themselves discussing their upcoming release.

“Big news! I’m excited to finally share the title and cover of the brand-new thriller I’m writing with the legendary @harlancoben: GONE BEFORE GOODBYE,” Reese exclaimed in the video’s caption.

“It’s got twists, secrets, suspense, and a main female character you’re going to love rooting for. Coming to your bookshelf this October, but available to pre-order now wherever books are sold,” the 49-year-old penned further.

The official synopsis for Gone Before Goodbye reads: “Maggie McCabe is teetering on the brink. A highly skilled and renowned Army combat surgeon, she has always lived life at the edge, where she could make the most impact. And it was all going to plan…until it wasn’t.”

It continues: “At her lowest point, she is thrown a lifeline by a former colleague, an elite plastic surgeon whose anonymous clientele demand the best care money can buy, as well as absolute discretion.”

The synopsis adds: “One of the world’s most mysterious men requires unconventional medical assistance. Desperate, and one of the few surgeons in the world skilled enough to take this job, Maggie enters his realm of unspeakable opulence and fulfills her end of the agreement. But when the patient suddenly disappears while still under her care, Maggie must become a fugitive herself – or she will be the next one who is…”

Gone Before Goodbye will be released on October 23.