Recreate Hailey Bieber’s popular ‘glazed nail’ look with these simple steps

There are several fun nail art and manicure trends to look forward to this year, whether you’re looking on TikTok, Instagram feeds, runways or Red Carpets- there seems to be a new nail trend daily. That’s why Sally Hansen asked our Ambassador and Celebrity Manicurist, Michelle Class to break it down for us, so we know what to be wearing on our talons this season! London born, Michelle Class, has styled the nails of high-profile clientele like; Margot Robbie, J-Lo, Lily James and our very own Nicola Coughlan.

Lavishly Long

“We are seeing the comeback of a long nail especially this awards season from the Grammys to the Super Bowl and the BAFTAs. One of my favourites was Adele’s long dark nails that matched her maroon dress. It gave true Hollywood glamour vibes,” says Class.

You can re-create this look using Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in shade Dig Fig (RRP €11.99 / £9.99). Our ultimate chip-resistant nail polish, Miracle Gel™, is patented technology for longer wear. No UV lamp required.

Clean Girl Aesthetic

That Clean Girl aesthetic is everywhere at the moment. It’s chic and easy to wear and goes with everything! “To create that perfect clean manicure make sure you prep your nails removing any cuticles and file your nails to a soft square shape. You can then apply a sheer nude all over. I’m loving the new Sally Hansen Good.Kind.Pure shades.”

Get the Clean Girl look with Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure in Soft Plum (RRP €11.99 / £9.99). Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure. is a plant based, 100% vegan nail polish, for beautiful colour and shine without compromise. “Finish off with the Sally Hansen Good.Kind.Pure Top Coat to give that glossy shine and a final touch of the Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail and Cuticle Oil (RRP: €11.49 / £8.99) for that clean girl salon style mani!”

Colourful French

A French manicure is never not on trend for spring season however, this year lets mix it up with a pastel tip. “I can see that this is going to be a huge trend for this season and it is super easy to recreate. Whether you prefer a long or short nail, use a sheer base to coat the nails."

Sally Hansen Good.Kind.Pure Rose Petal is a great base and acts like a concealer for your nails, hiding any imperfections. Then choose your tip colour, I like a baby blue so would pick up Sally Hansen Good.Kind.Pure in Crystal Blue or go for a pop of Pink with Good.Kind.Pure. Peony Origins (RRP: €11.99 / £9.99) and then seal with the Sally Hansen Good.Kind.Pure Top Coat”, recommends Class.

Glazed Over

“The glazed look Hailey Bieber filled our TikTok feed with is still a popular choice and super easy to recreate. This style is definitely not leaving our nail mood boards for a while!”

Find an opalescent polish of your choice and make sure you apply a smoothing base coat like Sally Hansen Double Duty Base & Top Coat (RRP €7.99 / £5.99) and then one coat of Sally Hansen Good.Kind.Pure in White Tea (RRP: €11.99 / £9.99) followed by your glossy top coat.

