Record number of students start Junior & Leaving Cert exams

The season of Junior and Leaving Cert exams is finally upon us, and a record number of students have registered for the tests this year.

An astonishing 135,033 students have started their Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exams today, with both year groups being tested on English earlier this morning.

More than 800 schools and exam centres are hosting thousands of exam students, as they sit their tests over the next few days.

For the majority of Leaving Cert students, this will be the first time that they will be sitting a state exam since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. Many missed out on an opportunity to take their exams when the Junior Cycle tests were cancelled in both 2020 and 2021.

The impact of the pandemic continues to linger for this year’s cohort, but not to the same extremes of recent years.

Any student who tests positive for Covid will have to stay at home from the exam centre for five days, from the date of their first symptom.

However, the HSE has confirmed that if a student has nasal symptoms (such as a runny nose or a sneeze) but otherwise feels well enough, they should still sit their exam.

A second sitting of the Leaving Cert will be available from June 29 to July 15, for any student who is forced to be absent due to a serious medical condition, a close family bereavement or a Covid diagnosis.

This year, Leaving Cert students will receive their results on August 25. The State Examinations Commission has promised students that there will be no “cliff-edge” fall from grade inflation in previous years, due to the Covid pandemic.

Many famous faces have wished students well with their exams, including Minister for Education Norma Foley.

“The hard work is done and will stand to you over the days and weeks ahead,” she stated.

We’re wishing every Junior and Leaving Cert student the best of luck!