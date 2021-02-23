Recipes: Three easy & delicious ways with egg breakfast muffins

As the saying goes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day! That’s why it’s essential to make sure you start your day with a nutritious, balanced meal which is going to keep you satisfied and energised all morning long.

We love to incorporate eggs into most of our breakfast meals — not only are they full of protein, vitamins and minerals, but they’re also super versatile. Scrambled or fried, boiled or poached, the options are truly endless!

Here’s a delicious option you might not have thought about though — egg muffins. They’re so quick and easy to make, and packed full of flavour. Plus, with these three different recipes; courtesy of Aldi; you’ll never get bored with breakfast again.

Serves: 12 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Soft Kilkeely Butter, for greasing the tin

9 x Healy’s Farm Large Fresh Eggs

3 tbsp Clonbawn Fresh Milk

½ tsp Stonemill Salt

½ tsp Stonemill Pepper

Fillings 3 Ways

Chorizo and Yellow Pepper:

50g Specially Selected Chorizo Ring, cubed

½ Nature’s Pick Yellow Pepper, diced

½ tsp Stonemill Crushed Chilli Flakes

1 tsp freshly chopped Nature’s Pick Parsley

25g Ardagh Grated Mozzarella

Spinach and Tomato:

25g Country Fresh Spinach, finely chopped

6 x Nature’s Pick Tomatoes, halved

1 tsp freshly chopped Nature’s Pick Basil

25g Ardagh Grated Mozzarella

Ham and Mushroom:

50g Specially Selected Traditional Carved Irish Ham, roughly chopped

75g Egan’s Mushrooms, sliced

2 x Nature’s Pick Scallions, thinly sliced

1 tsp freshly chopped Nature’s Pick Parsley

25g Ardagh Grated Mature Cheddar

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C. Grease a 12-hole cupcake tin with the butter. Prepare the fillings as described above.

Whisk the eggs, milk, salt and pepper together. In a small pan, cook the mushrooms for about 3 minutes until browned.

Distribute the 3 fillings across the tin (there should be 4 of each flavour). Fill the holes with the egg mixture and then sprinkle the corresponding cheese over the mix. Bake for 20-25 minutes until cooked through. Serve warm.