Recipes: Our top 10 hearty winter warmers to keep in rotation

With the colder months fast approaching, it's time to dig into our collection of deliciously comforting winter-warmer recipes.

There really is nothing we love more at this time of year, than sitting down at the end of a long, dreary day, and digging into a big bowl of steaming, scrumptious comfort food.

While it was hard to narrow down our favourites, we think we've put together a varied list of some of our very best recipes to try your hand at this winter, and keep in rotation as the months drag on.

This creamy chicken dish is a firm favourite in our house. Plus, one pot means less washing up — it's a win/win!

The added element of spice is just what you need to heat you up at the end of a cold, blustery day. Not forgetting that the beans are packed with protein, ensuring you'll be left full and satisfied.

This recipe is such a delicious twist on an Irish classic.

Filled with delicious winter vegetables and encased in a tasty red wine sauce it's the ideal midweek meal.

This stew is quite frankly the definition of 'delicious and nutritious'. Not to mention it's another 'one-pot wonder' and it can easily be whipped up in under 30 minutes.

A comfort food classic which is sure to go down a treat with absolutely any dinner guest.

Ready in mere minutes and gobbled up nearly just as fast.

Deceivingly delicious, and best served with creamy mashed potatoes.

This hearty beef casserole is full of flavour, and can conveniently be made in your slow-cooker if you prefer.

A delicious Asian infused curry with winter vegetables, made in this one-pot dish.