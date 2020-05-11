Recipe: You’re going to love these Nutella and Banana Cruffins
Fancy baking something a little different this evening? We've had enough banana bread to last us a lifetime, so we're turning to this delicious Nutella and Banana Cruffins recipe.
Serves
12
Preparation Time
20 minutes
Cooking Time
20 minutes
Ingredients
3 bananas, sliced
3 tbsp brown sugar
2 cans croissant dough
60g Nutella
30g butter, at room temperature
50g sugar
Method
In a small saucepan, add the sliced bananas and brown sugar. Cook on low heat until it starts caramelising.
Unroll the canned croissant dough. Flatten 2 croissant shapes with a rolling pin. Spread butter on one triangle and Nutella on the other.
Roll the buttered one as tight as possible and roll the Nutella one over it.
Cut the sausage shape croissant lengthwise and put a dollop of cooked banana in the middle. Roll on itself and place in a buttered muffin tray.
Brush with egg yolk and bake for 15 minutes at 180°C.
Remove from the tin and dip in sugar before enjoying.