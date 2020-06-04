Recipe: You need to try these heavenly chocolate chip cookies
It's such a miserable day and we could all do with some cheering up. We've whipped out one of our favourite recipes and cannot wait to bake a batch of these delicious chocolate chip cookies. Dare we say it, but they're nicer than the M&S ones.
Serves
12
Preparation Time
10 minutes
Cooking Time
10 minutes
Ingredients
250g flour
125g melted butter
100g white sugar
100g brown sugar
150g chocolate, chopped (milk, dark and/or white)
1 egg, beaten
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp baking powder
Method
Preheat the oven to 165°C. In a large bowl, mix all the dry ingredients.
Add the beaten egg and melted butter, mix well, then stir in chocolate and combine.
Form 12 balls and place on a lined baking tray, 6 at a time. Bake for 10 minutes then take out of the oven and let cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Enjoy!