Recipe: You need to try these heavenly chocolate chip cookies

It's such a miserable day and we could all do with some cheering up. We've whipped out one of our favourite recipes and cannot wait to bake a batch of these delicious chocolate chip cookies. Dare we say it, but they're nicer than the M&S ones.

Serves

12

Preparation Time

10 minutes

Cooking Time

10 minutes

Ingredients

250g flour

125g melted butter

100g white sugar

100g brown sugar

150g chocolate, chopped (milk, dark and/or white)

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

Method

Preheat the oven to 165°C. In a large bowl, mix all the dry ingredients.

Add the beaten egg and melted butter, mix well, then stir in chocolate and combine.

Form 12 balls and place on a lined baking tray, 6 at a time. Bake for 10 minutes then take out of the oven and let cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Enjoy!