Recipe: You need to try out Inchydoney’s Lamb Koftas BBQ this summer

Summer is on the horizon, which means that the season of BBQs is almost upon us.

To mark the occasion, the award-winning chefs at Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa have curated a recipe for Lamb Koftas BBQ. If you’re looking for a scrumptious new grill recipe, this is the excuse to fire it up and impress your guests!

Created using succulent West Cork lamb, aromatic spices, and fresh herbs, these koftas are shaped onto skewers and grilled to perfection. Served with warm flatbreads, yoghurt dip and a seasonal salad, there’s no better recipe to try this summer.

So, whether you’re planning on hosting a BBQ evening, a special Father’s Day next month, or just a simple family meal, this recipe is one you should consider:

Inchydoney's Lamb Koftas BBQ

Serves: 4 people

Time to prepare: 30 Mins

Ingredients:

400g quality lean lamb mince

1 bunch of fresh thyme

1 lemon

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground chilli

1 tablespoon ground cumin

To serve:

4 tortilla wraps

1 round of lettuce

Olive oil

Lemon juice

4 heaped tablespoons natural yoghurt

Method:

Place 4 wooden skewers in a tray of water to soak.

Place the lamb and spices into a big bowl, pick in the thyme leaves and finely grate in the lemon zest, then scrunch and mix together well.

Divide the mixture into 4 equal pieces.

With damp hands, shape the meat around and along each skewer, pressing little indents into the meat as you go, for a nice texture.

Grill the kebabs on a barbecue for 8 to 10 minutes, or until golden and cooked through, then push to the cool side and warm your tortillas next to them for 30 seconds. Alternatively, you can cook everything on a griddle pan or under the grill, if you prefer.

Transfer the tortillas to plates and top each with a little lettuce.

Drizzle with olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice, if you like.

Slip the meat off the skewers, add a dollop of yoghurt and drizzle over any resting juices.

Finely chop and sprinkle with chilli (deseed if you like) for an extra kick, then tuck in.