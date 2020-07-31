Recipe: You have to try Avoca’s Brown Butter Belgian Waffles

Celebrate the Bank Holiday weekend with a homemade brunch complete with deliciously sweet waffles. Avoca’s Brown Butter Belgian Waffles can be enjoyed with your favourite toppings, from berries, bananas, nuts, cream…the combinations are endless.

This recipe makes 10 waffles.

Ingredients:

560g plain flour

4g baking Soda

4g baking powder

10g icing sugar

25g butter (browned)

3 eggs

400ml buttermilk

100g yoghurt

Equipment:

Waffle Iron

Method:

Sift flour, baking soda, baking powder and icing sugar and add to a large bowl. Make a well in the centre.

In a small saucepan add the butter, you want to brown the butter but not burn it, just before it starts to turn from amber to brown take it off. Be careful as at this point, it is extremely hot. Allow the butter to cool slightly before proceeding.

In a separate bowl whisk together the eggs, buttermilk, yoghurt, and browned butter. When combined, pour into the well. Mix everything together with a wooden spoon.

Mix it quite fast for about 1 minute by hand and then not at all after. The reason for this is to try and get it as smooth as possible before the baking powder and soda start to rise, if you mix it after this you might let the air out of the mix.

Allow the mix to rest for 30 minutes.

Spray the waffle iron with a little oil, or a little oiled kitchen paper will also work. When the waffle iron has come up to temperature add in the mix and cook for approx. 2½ minutes on both sides.

Cool on a wire rack or serve warm.

These waffles are so versatile, top them off with berries, bananas, nuts, or cream and enjoy.