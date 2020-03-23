Recipe: You gotta try these delicious Oaty Banana Bread Buns

Has anyone else turned into a wannabe Mary Berry since self-isolating? We've been baking like there's no tomorrow and this recipe is one of the best ones we've tried!

Oaty Banana Bread Buns

Serves: 16 people

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Recipe:

Ingredients:

100g Butter (at room temperature)

40g Golden Caster Sugar

3 Eggs

½ tsp Vanilla Extract (2.5g)

240g Self-Raising Flour

2 tsp Baking Powder (10g)

4 Ripe or over-ripe Bananas

90g Porridge Oats

Method: