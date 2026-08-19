Decathlon’s ‘No Tent Left Behind’ Pledge Is Worth Knowing About

If you’re heading to a festival this coming weekend, there’s a good chance a tent is already on your mental packing list somewhere between the dry shampoo and the rain mac you’ll definitely need. But before you pick up the cheapest pop-up you can find and quietly plan to leave it behind in a muddy field on Monday morning — Decathlon wants a word.

The outdoor retailer has been running its ‘No Tent Left Behind’ Pledge in Ireland for the first time this summer, and with one of the biggest festival weekends of the Irish calendar fast approaching, they’re putting out a timely reminder to anyone who hasn’t taken note yet.

What exactly is the pledge?

The idea is straightforward. You buy a selected Decathlon tent, take it to the festival, enjoy every slightly damp, gloriously chaotic minute of it — and then you bring it home. Return it to a Decathlon store in Ireland with your receipt by Sunday 6th September 2026 and you’ll get either 100% of the original purchase price back on a Decathlon gift card or a 50% cash refund.

It’s not a bad deal when you think about it. You’re essentially borrowing a quality tent for the summer at a fraction of the cost, while also not being the person who leaves a soggy blue dome behind in a field for someone else to deal with.

Returned tents don’t go to waste either. They’re refurbished and resold through Decathlon’s Second Life programme, which means someone else gets a good-quality tent at a lower price, and the whole thing becomes a bit of a circular win.

The ‘No Tent Left Behind’ campaign launches at festival season.

Why it actually matters

Festival tents — especially the cheap disposable kind — contain significant amounts of plastic and synthetic materials. What gets left behind in a field after a long weekend isn’t just a bit of clutter; it’s something that can take years to break down and very often ends up in landfill. Multiply that by the thousands of tents abandoned at Irish festivals every summer and it adds up fast.

Chris Allen, Director of Sustainability & Circular Economy at Decathlon UK & Ireland, put it simply: “Packing up your tent should be just as much a part of the weekend as pitching it in the first place. Our ‘No Tent Left Behind’ Pledge is about making that choice as easy as possible. Bring your eligible tent home after the festival, return it to us by the deadline, and we can give it another life through our Second Life programme. Small changes in how we camp can help create a much more responsible festival culture.”

The Irish programme is running as a pilot this year, following the success of the same initiative in the UK where it has grown from a single-product trial into a full nationwide scheme. So it’s worth supporting while it’s here.

Which tents are eligible?

The pledge applies to a specific selection of Quechua tents from Decathlon’s MH100 and Pop-Up ranges. Here’s what’s included:

MH100 Range

Quechua 2-Person Camping Tent MH100 (Grey) — €30

Quechua 2-Person Camping Tent MH100 (Fresh & Black) — €55

Quechua 2-Person Camping Tent MH100 XL (Fresh & Black) — €95

Quechua 3-Person Camping Tent MH100 — €46

Quechua 3-Person Camping Tent MH100 (Fresh & Black) — €70

Quechua 3-Person Camping Tent MH100 XL (Fresh & Black) — €115

Quechua 4-Person Camping Tent MH100 — €65

Pop-Up Range

Quechua 2 Seconds 2-person instant tent (Blue/Green) — €65

Quechua 2 Seconds Fresh & Black 2-person — €105

Quechua 2 Seconds Easy Fresh & Black 2-person — €115

Quechua 2 Seconds XL Fresh & Black 2-person — €145

Quechua 2 Seconds 3-person (Blue/Green) — €87–€90

Quechua 2 Seconds Fresh & Black 3-person — €125

Quechua 2 Seconds Easy Fresh & Black 3-person — €260

Quechua 2 Seconds XL Fresh & Black 3-person — €165

Festival-ready with a folding wagon in tow at the campsite.

To qualify, the tent must be returned to a Decathlon retail store in Ireland along with the original purchase receipt no later than Sunday 6th September 2026. Terms and conditions apply, so it’s worth checking eligibility before you buy.

For full details and to check which tents are included, visit decathlon.ie.