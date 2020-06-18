Recipe: Try these delicious Butlers Double Chocolate Muffins

These muffins have a deep, intense chocolate flavour and are delicious enjoyed warm out of the oven or, if you can resist, saved for later.

Ingredients (Makes 12–14)

250g plain flour

95g cocoa powder, sifted

2½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp salt

250g granulated sugar

150g Butlers 40% Milk Chocolate Bar, roughly chopped

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

250ml buttermilk, at room temperature

60ml light olive oil

55g butter, melted and cooled

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Preheat oven to 200°C (180°C Fan/400°F/Gas Mark 6) and line a muffin tin with paper muffin cases – 14 for regular muffin papers, 12 for tulip muffin cases.

In a large bowl, mix the dry ingredients until well combined.

Whisk the wet ingredients together in a medium-sized bowl or jug. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix with a wooden spoon until just combined (see tip).

Spoon the batter evenly into the muffin cases. Use an ice-cream scoop for easy portioning.

Bake until a skewer inserted in the centre of a muffin comes out clean, 15–20 minutes. Leave to cool in the tin on a wire rack for about 10 minutes. Remove from the tin and serve warm or leave to cool completely on the wire rack.

TIP: Avoid overmixing the batter – mix just until no dry flour is visible.

This recipe is from the Butlers Chocolate Cookbook which includes 60 delicious recipes from the home of Butlers Chocolates, perfect for chocolate lovers. The book is available online at https://www.butlerschocolates. com/en. Retail price is €20.

