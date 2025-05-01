Recipe: This Protein Chickpea Hemp Tomato Salad is the perfect lunch

The summer season is finally on the horizon, which means that we’re in the mood to spice up our recipes!

This year, we’re all about treating ourselves to some fresh, delicious and easy-to-make meals that will keep us fulfilled all summer long.

With that in mind, Linwoods Health Foods has curated a fabulous, flavour-packed summer salad recipe, that’s perfect for lunch al fresco or as a delicious BBQ side!

Their Protein Chickpea, Hemp and Tomato Salad includes Linwoods Hemp Seeds, which have a natural boost of plant-based protein and omega-3. Hemp is also a great alternative protein source for vegetarians and vegans, or to add to a Protein shake in place of protein powder.

To try out this incredible summer salad for the months ahead, just follow the recipe below:

Protein Chickpea Hemp Tomato Salad

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2 – 3

Ingredients:

½ a cucumber diced

6 -7 cherry tomatoes diced or sliced

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 can of chickpeas, drained

4 tbsp Linwoods Hemp Seeds

2 tbsp extra virgin cold-pressed olive oil

Juice of half a lemon

3 tbsp fresh dill, roughly torn or chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Mix the veggies, chickpeas, hemp seeds and dill in a large bowl.

Pour over the olive oil and lemon juice. Mix well.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve as is, on a bed of quinoa, or with some flatbreads or pitta.

Enjoy!