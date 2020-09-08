Recipe: This delicious autumn dinner will tickle your taste buds

Serve up some serious flavour with Avoca’s Smoked Haddock & Leek Gratin, topped with a golden curried crumb. This is a delicious burst of flavour that will be savored with every bite. This recipe serves 4-6 and freezes well too.

Ingredients:

500 grams undyed smoked haddock, boneless & skinless, cut into large pieces

250 grams leeks, washed & sliced

500 ml milk

2 bay leaves

Pinch of nutmeg, freshly grated

60 grams butter

25 ml olive oil

2 tsp mild curry powder

50 grams plain flour

Zest from ½ lemon

500 grams potatoes, peeled & sliced thinly

125 grams breadcrumbs (mix with ½ tsp curry powder)

100 grams cheddar cheese

Sea salt & cracked black pepper to taste

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 180c/160c fan/gas 4.

In a large pan, add the smoked haddock, milk, bay leaves & nutmeg. Simmer on low heat for 5-8 minutes. Strain the milk & set aside. Set haddock aside as well.

In another medium size pan add the butter, olive oil & leeks, sauté on low-medium heat, with salt & pepper until they become translucent. Next add the curry powder & flour, continue cooking for a further 5 minutes to “cook out” the flour.

Next add the potatoes, mix well. Slowly add the warm strained milk & stir continuously until a velvety smooth sauce starts to thicken slightly. This should take 4-6 minutes. Add the lemon zest & check the seasoning.

In a large baking dish layer ½ the potato & leek sauce first, then top with ½ smoked haddock & ½ the cheddar cheese. Repeat this process again. Finishing with breadcrumbs.

Bake in the oven for 35-45 minutes until it’s golden brown & bubbly.

Serve with a fresh, crisp green salad & crusty bread.