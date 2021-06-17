Recipe: This Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake is what dreams are made of

Nowadays there are very few opportunities to celebrate, which is why we’ve decided to take Father’s Day and really make the most out of it — and honestly we’ll use any excuse to eat cake!

So, why not honour your dad this weekend by whipping up this sinfully delicious chocolate mousse layer cake? After all, it's a homemade gift made with love, which you can both enjoy together. If that doesn't sound like the perfect prezzie we don't know what does…

This show-stopping cake is rich and fudgy, making it the epitome of indulgence without being overly heavy. If you’re looking for a dessert to impress then this is it!

Serves: 8-12

Ingredients:

100g (3½oz) butter, plus extra for greasing

8 eggs

300g (10½oz) caster sugar

200g (7oz) plain flour, plus extra for dusting

75g (2¾oz) cocoa powder

3tsp baking powder

1tsp vanilla extract

For the mousse:

275g (9¾oz) dark chocolate, in drops or broken into pieces

6 eggs, separated

175g (6oz) butter, softened

2tbsp rum, brandy or 1tsp vanilla extract

To decorate:

Chocolate curls using dark, milk or white chocolate

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/ gas 4. Take two 23cm (9in) diameter tins with sides at least 6cm (2½in) high. Butter the sides of each cake tin and dust with flour. Line the base of each tin with a disc of baking parchment.

Melt the butter and set aside to cool.

Whisk the eggs and sugar in a bowl until thick. Sift in the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and ¼tsp of salt, then fold in the vanilla extract and the melted butter.

Quickly divide the batter between the tins and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven, cool, then remove and transfer to a wire rack.

Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water.

Remove from the heat. Beat in the egg yolks one at a time, then beat in the butter, spirits or vanilla extract until smooth. Cool.

In a clean bowl whisk the egg whites until they form stiff peaks. Fold in a quarter of the chocolate mixture, then carefully fold in the rest. Cool at room temperature.

Use a bread knife to carefully slice each cake in half horizontally. Place the bottom half of one of the cakes, cut side up, on a plate. Spread over some of the mousse, then sandwich with the other half of the cake, placing it cut side down.

Spread over more of the mousse, then sandwich with the bottom half of the second cake, cut side up. Repeat for the next layer until you have four layers of cake sandwiched together with three layers of mousse. Cover the top and sides of the cake with the remaining mousse, smoothing the whole over with a palette knife. Top with chocolate curls, or dust with cocoa powder.