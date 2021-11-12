Recipe: These low-fat chocolate & cranberry muffins are such a delight

If you’re looking for something utterly delicious to keep the sweet tooth cravings at bay, but would like to opt for something a little bit less indulgent, then these chocolate and cranberry muffins are just what you need.

Not only do they taste absolutely scrumptious, but they’re actually low-fat too, making them the perfect morning bake, afternoon treat or on-the-go snack!

This fool-proof recipe uses plenty of nutritious ingredients which will leave you satisfied time and time again.

Makes: 12

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

250g self-raising flour

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

85g light muscovado sugar

85g dried cranberries

25g dark chocolate, chopped

125g low-fat yogurt

125ml skimmed milk

3 tbsp sunflower oil

1 egg, lightly beaten

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C / 350°F / Gas mark 4.

Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.

Over a large bowl, sift the flour, cocoa, baking powder and cinnamon together.

Stir in the sugar and cranberries.

Separately, mix the yoghurt and milk with the oil and egg.

Make a well in the centre of the dry mix and gently stir in the liquid.

Place the chocolate in another bowl and melt it in the microwave in 30 second bursts, stirring each time to make sure it doesn’t burn.

Drizzle half the chocolate over the mix, gently stir to swirl, then repeat with the remaining chocolate.

Be careful not to over mix.

Spoon the mix into the muffin cases and bake for 15-20 minutes until risen and firm to the touch.