Recipe: These chocolate peanut butter power balls are a perfect snack

If you’re finding that you can’t stop grazing on snacks throughout the day, then this quick and easy recipe is an absolute must-try!

Full of those delicious chocolate, peanut butter flavours, these little bites pack quite the punch and are sure to satisfy any hunger pangs. Not forgetting that they’re relatively good for you too.

Why not give this recipe a whirl and thank us later?

Makes: 15 balls

Prep time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

125g smooth peanut butter

125g pitted dates

25g cocoa powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

60ml almond milk

80g rolled oat

50g dark chocolate chips

Method:

In a food processor, add the dates, peanut butter, oats, cocoa powder and vanilla extract. Pulse until smooth.

Add the almond milk a little at a time until soft.

Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl. Roll into about 15 balls, dip each ball in cocoa powder until covered, then place on a tray and refrigerate.

It really is as easy as that!