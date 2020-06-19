Recipe: These Chocolate Chip Brownies are the best we’ve tried

The weekend is almost here and the weather is not on our side. It feels more like the autumn time rather than the summer! We're giving up on the beach and spending a cozy weekend at home.

Because you can never have enough chocolate, these delicious chocolate brownies also have pieces of milk chocolate in them. Serve as a dessert, warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top, or just as they are as a decadent afternoon snack.

Ingredients (Serves 12)

300g Butlers 78% Dark Chocolate Bar, roughly broken

275g unsalted butter, cubed

175g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

325g caster sugar

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tsp vanilla extract

200g Butlers 40% Milk Chocolate Bar, cut into chunks

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C Fan/350°F/Gas Mark 4) then grease and line a 20cm x 30cm (8 x 12 inch) baking tin with parchment paper.

Put the dark chocolate and butter in a heat-proof bowl set over a pot of barely simmering water and leave to melt, stirring occasionally.

Whisk the flour and baking powder together in a small bowl, and set aside. Remove the melted chocolate mixture from the heat, then stir in the sugar. Mix in the eggs and vanilla, then fold in the remaining ingredients.

Pour the batter into the prepared tin and bake until the top is firm but the centre is still soft – about 25–30 minutes. Leave to cool completely in the baking tin on a wire rack. Once cool, remove from the tin and cut into squares.

Butlers has just introduced four favourites from their ever popular bar collection in Tesco Ireland including flavours- 78% extra dark and velvety bar, dark orange & almond, 70% dark salted caramel and 40% milk chocolate bar.