Recipe: savoury breakfast muffins with beef & mushroom patties

This is our go-to weekend brunch recipe – it's a perfect long lunch recipe.

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

250g button mushrooms

4 sweet English muffins or waffles

For the patties:

100g beef or pork mince

1 egg, beaten

2 tbsp breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper

To serve

Strips of streaky bacon

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tbsp butter

Salt and pepper

Maple syrup to taste

Method

Blend the mushrooms in a food processor and stir into the remaining patty ingredients. Form into four patties and leave to rest in the fridge for 20 minutes.

Grill or sauté the patties until browned. This should take about three to four minutes on each side.

Meanwhile, cook the bacon until crisp and set aside on some kitchen paper.

Heat a heavy-based saucepan with the butter and when it melts, add the eggs and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Cook gently, folding with a spatula until the eggs are gently setting and scrambled.

Heat the waffles/muffins in a toaster or under the grill and serve topped with the patties, bacon, scrambled egg and a good drizzle of maple syrup.