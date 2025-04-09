Recipe: Inchydoney’s Easter Brownie Bites are a chocolate lover’s dream

Easter is just around the corner, and for chocolate lovers everywhere, it’s the perfect excuse to indulge in some delicious treats!

Ahead of the sweet-filled holiday, Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa have prepared for all of our baking needs with their incredible Easter brownie bites recipe.

These delightful brownies are rich, chocolatey, and also contain a surprise mini chocolate egg centre! If you’re in need of a quick baking fix, these brownie bites come together in less than 30 minutes, and you can also use everyday ingredients from your kitchen. Take a look at the recipe below:

Ingredients:

175g butter

150g dark chocolate

250g light brown sugar

85g self-raising flour

50g cocoa powder

3 large eggs

100g milk chocolate chips

24 mini chocolate eggs (plus more for decoration)

A pinch of salt

Method:

1. Heat oven to 180°C / 160°C fan / Gas 4.

2. Line 24 holes of a mini muffin tray with paper cases.

3. Put the butter, dark chocolate, and sugar in a pan and heat on low, stirring constantly until the butter and chocolate have melted and combined.

4. Remove from the heat and leave to cool for a few minutes.

5. Sift the flour, cocoa, and a good pinch of salt into a large bowl.

6. Stir in the melted chocolate mixture.

7. Beat your eggs and mix it into the mixture until fully combined.

8. Stir in half of the chocolate chips.

9. Divide the mixture between the cases and place a mini egg into the centre of each, gently pressing down.

10. Bake for 12–15 minutes until just set but still gooey in the centre. They will continue to cook slightly as they cool.

11. Leave to cool for 10 minutes in the tin, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

12. Melt the remaining chocolate chips in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water, stirring frequently.

13. Allow the chocolate to cool slightly until thick, then dot a small amount on each brownie and stick extra mini eggs on top.

Enjoy!