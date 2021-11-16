Recipe: How to make this super simple chocolate malteser cake

If you’re on the lookout for a delectable new recipe to keep the sweet tooth cravings at bay, then this is it!

This chocolate malteser cake is such a simple bake and a sure crowd pleaser. In fact, it’s one of our go-to celebration cakes which we find ourselves returning to time and time again.

If you or someone you know is a malteser fiend, then this recipe is an absolute must try!

Serves: 10

Prep time: 25 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Ingredients:

150g muscavado light brown sugar

100g caster sugar

3 large eggs

175ml milk

15g unsalted butter

2 tbsp Horlicks malted milk powder

175g plain flour

25g cocoa powder, sieved

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

Icing and Decoration:

250g icing sugar

1 tsp cocoa powder

45g Horlicks malted milk powder

125g unsalted butter, softened

3 tbsp cream, whipped

2 tbsp boiling water

3 x 37g packets Maltesers

Method:

Preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas mark 3.

Grease and line two 20cm/8in loose-bottomed sandwich cake tins with greaseproof paper.

Whisk the two types of sugar and eggs together until light and airy.

In a small saucepan, heat the milk, butter and Horlicks powder until the butter has melted and the mixture is hot – be careful not to boil.

Gradually whisk the milk mixture into the eggs, then fold in the dry ingredients and mix well.

Divide the cake mixture evenly between the two tins and bake in the oven for 25 minutes.

Remove and place the tins on a cooling rack for 10 minutes before turning them out of their tins. Wait until completely cool before icing.

To make the icing, mix the icing sugar, cocoa powder and Horlicks malted milk powder until completely combined and the mixture is a smooth consistency. Add the butter and mix well.

Slowly add the boiling water to the icing mixture, while stirring to make a smooth buttercream icing.

Sandwich the cold sponges together with half of the buttercream, and then ice the top with the remainder.

Place several rings of Maltesers on top of the buttercream icing in a circular pattern.