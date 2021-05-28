Recipe: How to make Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake Cups

The weekend is finally here at last and we for one couldn’t be happier. To celebrate another glorious few days away from work with our feet up, why not whip up a batch of these delectable chocolate and caramel cheesecake cups?

Not only are they super easy to put together, but they actually don’t require any actual baking at all — making them the perfect make-ahead weekend treat to enjoy for days to come.

These little delights also make an ideal, no-fuss dessert option for summer BBQs, garden parties or park picnics. Plus, they’re completely customisable. Don’t fancy caramel? Try swapping it out for some raspberry jam. Not a fan of bourbon creams? No worries — switch them out for some tasty Biscoff biscuits. The options are endless!

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

100g Bourbon Cream biscuits, crushed.

400g soft cheese

150g chocolate, melted

50g Caster sugar

¼ tsp vanilla extract

6 tbsp caramel

200ml cream

Chocolate shavings to decorate

Method:

Divide your crushed biscuits between the four ramekins and press lightly into the bottom.

Spread 1 tablespoon of caramel on top of the biscuit base.

To make the cheesecake filling, beat the soft cheese with the sugar, vanilla and melted chocolate. Pour on top of the caramel layer then add the remaining caramel over the top, swirling it into the cheesecake layer with a toothpick or skewer.

Lastly, whip your cream until you get soft peaks and add roughly 1 tablespoon to the top of your cheesecake layer. Then leave in the fridge for at least 4 hours or until set.

Decorate with chocolate shavings and enjoy!