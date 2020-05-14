Recipe: How to make Millionaire Shortbread Cheesecake

The most delicious treat that'll be devoured instantly.

Serves

16

Preparation Time

50 minutes

Cooking Time

20 minutes

Ingredients

For the base

180g plain flour

60g caster sugar

120g butter

1 tsp baking powder

For the filling

120g butter

120g brown sugar

2 tbsp honey

1 tsp sea salt flakes (optional)

397ml (1 can) condensed milk

300g soft cheese

200ml double cream, whipped to soft peaks

For the topping

100g dark chocolate, chopped

100ml cream

Method

-Heat the oven to 180˚C. Whip sugar and butter until pale and fluffy. Add the flour and mix. The dough should look like crumbs. Transfer it into a 20cm round cake tin lined with parchment paper and press until it forms a crust. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until golden. Allow to cool in the tin.

-Meanwhile, make the filling. Melt the butter, sugar, sea salt flakes if using and condensed milk in a small pan over medium heat. Bring to a boil then simmer until thickened and light brown, stirring continuously.

-Reserve about 150g of the caramel and then spread the rest onto the biscuit base, creating an even surface. Allow to cool.

-When the reserved caramel is cool, beat with the soft cheese in a large bowl. Add the whipped double cream and fold with a spatula. Pour it over the biscuit and caramel base and place in the fridge to set for about one hour.

-Heat the cream and pour over the chopped chocolate in a small mixing bowl. Place a plate on the bowl and let sit for about 5 minutes, then whisk until the ganache is smooth and glossy. Let cool slightly and pour over the cheesecake. Refrigerate overnight.