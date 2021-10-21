Recipe: How to make a Traditional Apple Pie on World Apple Day

Today, October 21 is World Apple Day, so we’ve decided to celebrate the day that’s in it by baking our classic, old fashioned apple pie.

If you’re craving something quintessentially autumnal, then this is the recipe for you. The sweet, caramelised apples are combined with cinnamon, our favourite winter spice, and the two pair perfectly with that crispy, flakey crust.

Make sure to serve this dessert warm, with a creamy scoop of good quality vanilla ice cream. Although, it can also be enjoyed cold with some hot custard and cream too.

Serves: 6

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 45 mins

Ingredients:

500g shortcrust pastry, rolled to about ¼ inch thick

1kg Bramley apples, peeled, cored, sliced and tossed in a squeeze of lemon juice

3 tbsp plain flour

100g golden caster sugar, mixed with ½ tsp cinnamon and a good grating of nutmeg

1 egg, separated

Whipped cream or ice cream to serve

Method:

Preheat the oven to fan 170°C/gas 5. Line a 20cm-deep pie dish with some of the pastry.

Coat the apples with the flour and most of the sugar mix and tip into the pie.

Add a top crust, trim, fold the edges and poke two slots in the top with a sharp knife.

Brush with a little egg white and sprinkle with the rest of the sugar mix.

Place in the oven to bake for 45 minutes or until golden.

Serve hot or cold with a generous dollop of ice-cream, custard or cream.