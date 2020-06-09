Recipe: How to make a delicious chocolate Gravity cake
Fancy challenging your baking skills today? The weather has taken a turn for the worse so it's the perfect time to spend a couple hours in the kitchen.
This Gravity cake is delicious, but a little tricky to create. Are you up for the challenge?
Serves
12
Preparation Time
90 minutes
Cooking Time
40 minutes
Ingredients
For the chocolate cake
200g dark chocolate
150g butter
150g caster sugar
4 eggs
90g flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp vanilla
For the icing
125g dark chocolate, chopped
125g icing sugar
125g butter
40ml milk
For the decoration
500g Smarties or other colourful sweets
1 pack chocolate fingers, cut into halves
30g dark chocolate, melted
2 plastic straws
1 empty pack sweets
Method
Make the cake:melt the chocolate and butter in a saucepan over medium to low heat. When melted, add the sugar and let cool slightly.
Add the eggs one by one, then finally add the flour, vanilla extract and baking powder.
Pour the batter into a greased 18cm round tin and bake for 40 to 45 minutes at 170°C. When the cake is baked and cooled down, remove from tin.
Meanwhile, make the icing. In a small saucepan over low heat, add all the ingredients and let them melt, whisking regularly.
Place the cake in a wire rack over a tray and pour the icing over the cake, covering it completely. Transfer onto a cake stand and start decorating immediately.
Place chocolate fingers on the edges if the cake, leaving about ¼ uncovered.
Melt the chocolate and stick the straws together around the middle of the cake. Using melted chocolate, stick sweets on the straw and cover the part of the cake that isn’t covered with fingers, about 1/4 of the cake.
Place the package at the end of the straw and stick with a bit of melted chocolate and/or sticky tape.
Tuck in!