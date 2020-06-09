Recipe: How to make a delicious chocolate Gravity cake

Fancy challenging your baking skills today? The weather has taken a turn for the worse so it's the perfect time to spend a couple hours in the kitchen.

This Gravity cake is delicious, but a little tricky to create. Are you up for the challenge?

Serves

12

Preparation Time

90 minutes

Cooking Time

40 minutes

Ingredients

For the chocolate cake

200g dark chocolate

150g butter

150g caster sugar

4 eggs

90g flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla

For the icing

125g dark chocolate, chopped

125g icing sugar

125g butter

40ml milk

For the decoration

500g Smarties or other colourful sweets

1 pack chocolate fingers, cut into halves

30g dark chocolate, melted

2 plastic straws

1 empty pack sweets

Method

Make the cake:melt the chocolate and butter in a saucepan over medium to low heat. When melted, add the sugar and let cool slightly.

Add the eggs one by one, then finally add the flour, vanilla extract and baking powder.

Pour the batter into a greased 18cm round tin and bake for 40 to 45 minutes at 170°C. When the cake is baked and cooled down, remove from tin.

Meanwhile, make the icing. In a small saucepan over low heat, add all the ingredients and let them melt, whisking regularly.

Place the cake in a wire rack over a tray and pour the icing over the cake, covering it completely. Transfer onto a cake stand and start decorating immediately.

Place chocolate fingers on the edges if the cake, leaving about ¼ uncovered.

Melt the chocolate and stick the straws together around the middle of the cake. Using melted chocolate, stick sweets on the straw and cover the part of the cake that isn’t covered with fingers, about 1/4 of the cake.

Place the package at the end of the straw and stick with a bit of melted chocolate and/or sticky tape.

Tuck in!