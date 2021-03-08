Recipe: Bean chilli and potatoes is our favourite veggie-friendly dish

If you’re trying to incorporate more veggie-friendly options into your diet, then this is the recipe for you.

Setting aside one day per week and trying to eat only vegetarian meals is not only good for your health and the planet but it’s also a great way of introducing new foods and diversifying your diet.

This vegetarian chilli is packed full of hearty flavours and is bulked up with these crispy and fluffy potato wedges — it's so satisfying, you won’t even miss the meat. It’s incredibly easy to prepare and the perfect midweek meal.

This is also a great dish to batch cook! If you know you’re going to be busy later on in the week, simply double the quantity and save yourself some time later. After all, we know how hard it is to get a home-cooked meal up on the table every single day, which is why recipes like these are great to have in your back pocket, to keep in rotation at all times.

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 40 mins

Ingredients:

4 medium baking potatoes, unpeeled, each cut into 8 wedges

4 tsp olive oil

1 red onion, roughly chopped

1 yellow pepper

1 deseeded chilli, well chopped (for the adults portion if desired)

2 x 410g tins mixed beans, rinsed and drained

400g can chopped tomatoes

150ml vegetable stock

1 tbsp dark chocolate, chopped

4 tbsp reduced-fat soured cream

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C / 400°F / Gas mark 6. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper and set aside. Prepare a casserole dish lightly greased with a little oil.

Toss the potato wedges in 2 teaspoons of oil and spread out in a single layer on the baking tray. Cook for 30-35 minutes, turning halfway, until tender and golden brown

In a large frying pan, add the remaining oil and fry the onion and pepper for 5 minutes. Add the beans, tomatoes and stock. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate until melted.

Ladle the chilli into bowls, top each with 1 tablespoon of soured cream and serve with the potatoes. For the adults, add in the chopped chilli over top.