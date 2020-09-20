Recipe: Avoca’s Orange & Almond Syrup Cake

Bake an indulgent and flavourful weekend treat with Avoca’s Orange and Almond Syrup Cake. Made with the juice of whole oranges that pair deliciously with the almond flavour, this zesty cake will bring you into the weekend in happiness.

Ingredients for cake:

750g ground almonds

650g caster sugar

350ml sunflower oil

2 ½ tsp baking powder

10 free range eggs

Zest of 2 oranges

Ingredients for syrup:

Juice of 2 oranges

Juice of 1 lemon

200g caster sugar or honey

1 scraped vanilla pod or ½ tsp vanilla extract

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, add the almonds, caster sugar, zest and baking powder. Break eggs with a fork, add to mix and then add the oil slowly.

Preheat the oven to 160C, line a 2lb loaf tin or a similar sized baking tray with greaseproof paper and lightly paint with oil.

Pour in almond and orange mix and bake for 30-40 mins.

To test if the cake is cooked, stick a skewer into the centre and if it’s clean when removed, you are good to go. Allow to cool.

While cooling, pierce the underneath with a fork – this is to allow the syrup to work its way into the centre.

Meanwhile, add all the ingredients for the syrup into a small sauce pot and boil until a nice thin syrup achieved – remember it will be thicker when it cools.

Allow the syrup to cool slightly. Remove the orange cake from the tin and remove greaseproof paper.

Pierce on other side of the cake once out of the cake tin and then slowly pour the syrup over. Allow to cool.

Serve with orange slices and chopped pistachio if desired.

Top tip:

This would be delicious with a dark chocolate sauce.

This can be a gluten free cake by using gluten free baking powder.