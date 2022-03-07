Recently engaged?  Then this Wedding Showcase will be of interest.

Killashee Hotel outside Naas in County Kildare has announced that their first Wedding Showcase of 2022 will take place on Sunday the 13th of March from 2pm-5pm.

Two lives coming together as one, two families uniting in a celebration of love, the perfect wedding day is all about twos. Killashee Hotel has two gorgeous wedding venues to choose from, each with its own distinct set of charms.

Killashee Hotel Great Hall Wedding Set up

Experience both wedding venues fully set up, meet the dedicated wedding team, view the gardens and sample some lovely treats on the day. Enjoy a coffee and walk through the gardens and woodland walkways, allowing yourself to visualise your own perfect wedding photographs as you enjoy your surroundings.

Killashee Hotel Thomson Suite

The wedding showcase will be walk in so there is no need to make an appointment. Alternatively you can book an appointment to meet the team and view the venue at a time that suits your schedule.