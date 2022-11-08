Rebel Wilson shares insight into baby shower hosted by girlfriend Ramona

Rebel Wilson is now a mum!

The Pitch Perfect actress announced the wonderful news yesterday that she welcomed her first daughter named Royce Lillian, via surrogate. She described the tot as a "beautiful miracle", and said she was, "ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable".

Rebel has now posted snaps from her gorgeous baby shower to her 11.3M Instagram followers and shared details from the special occasion with People.

Credit: Instagram

In the snaps posted by Rebel and her girlfriend Ramona to Instagram, the new mum can be seen wearing a stunning pink pink dress, with her golden locks down and curled. Pink flowers, cupcakes, and cake in the shape of a baby’s cot decorates the table.

The 42-year-old revealed her girlfriend Ramona Agruma organised the baby shower for her with an intimate gathering of her close friends. Some of the guests included a handful of Wilson's Pitch Perfect co-stars- Shelley Regner, Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jakle.

“[Ramona] went above and beyond to make it a special day”… “so amazing and such a great partner. It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world”, added The Hustle star.

When it came to choosing a name for her new arrival, Rebel chose a unique name for a very special reason. “I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one”.

“Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire", how moving! "Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen”, she added.

Wilson described the feeling of holding her daughter for the first time as “overwhelming and exciting”. “My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, 'Wow, this is such a precious miracle’”.

We wish Rebel the best of luck as she starts this hugely exciting chapter in her life and can’t wait to hear updates on little Royce.