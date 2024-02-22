Rebecca Adlington recalls tragic baby loss at 20 weeks

Rebecca Adlington has opened up about her journey with baby loss, after she suffered a miscarriage.

In October of last year, the retired Olympic swimmer announced that she had tragically experienced a miscarriage, 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

Rebecca had been carrying a baby girl, whom she later named Harper with her husband Andy Parsons.

The 34-year-old is also a mum to seven-year-old daughter Summer, whom she co-parents with her ex Harry Needs, and her two-year-old son Albie, whom she welcomed with Andy in March 2021.

Four months on from confirming her upsetting baby loss, Rebecca has now been reflecting on how she has been dealing with the tragedy.

In a recent interview with OK!, the sports presenter admitted that she is “doing okay” but made sure to add: “We’ll never forget her”.

Rebecca then went on to note how they have been coping as a family.

“After my miscarriage last October, physically and emotionally, the back end of last year was tough. We’ll never fully get over what happened, but Harper will always be part of our family”, she explained.

Rebecca also shared that her youngest child, Albie, will often tell people: “My sisters are Harper and Summer!”

“Her ashes are now in the house, we talk about her. She’ll always be a part of our lives. I think you learn to find a way forward – to even talk about her, without bursting into tears,” she added.

On October 22 of last year, Rebecca made the devastating announcement that she had lost her baby girl at 20 weeks.

“I gave birth to our angel, Harper on Friday at 7pm. We held her, and had time with her. We will forever love and remember her always,” she wrote at the time.

“I don’t have the strength or words right now and don’t feel ready to share this news. However, I can’t pretend to be ok or fake a smile,” she added.