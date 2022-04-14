Reality TV star Lucy Mecklenburgh opens up about pregnancy journey

Lucy Mecklenburgh, known for appearing on The Only Way is Essex, has spoken to fans on social media about how she is getting on with her pregnancy so far.

The reality television star took to her Instagram stories to ask her 1.7M followers to pop any questions they had for her in the ‘ask questions’ box feature on Instagram.

One of her fans asked, “Have you planned hospital outfits/ what to wear once bubba is here? I’m struggling x”.

The 30-year-old gave a helpful answer saying while she is at hospital,” I’ll take a loose dark loungewear set to come home in that’s breastfeeding friendly”.

Credit: Instagram

“Clothes for after baby I feel more prepared this time as I know what I felt comfortable in last time. I’ve made sure I have things that either work with a bra under or u can stick breast pads too reasonably tight. Boob access so lose/ low neckline or buttons”.

“Cotton maxi/midi dresses are great and tracksuits/ loungewear. Also a few nursing nighties & button down pjs as u spend a lot of time in pjs x”.

It sounds like the television personality really knows what she is doing as she is already mum to two-year-old Roman so has that previous experience to share with fellow mum fans.

Another follower asked what Lucy’s diet has been like since being pregnant. She responded with a photo of her lunch, which was a tasty looking mini pizza, saying “To be honest very balanced! With Roman I ate a lot of sweet & beige things but this time I’m pretty much eating what I normally eat.

Credit: Instagram

Lucy, who is now eight months pregnant with a little girl, often shares food she eats on her Instagram stories as well as meals she prepares for little Roman.

She also gave a glimpse of her daughter's nursery and it's so adorable! We love the neutrals with subtle pops of pink.

Credit: Instagram

The star announced that she and fiancé Ryan Thomas, known for playing Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street, were expecting their second child back in November 2021.