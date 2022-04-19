Reality TV star Charlotte Dawson shares miscarriage heartache

Charlotte Dawson, known for appearing on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, has revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage.

Taking to Instagram, Charlotte revealed the heartbreaking news that she has suffered from a miscarriage. She shared a photo and video of her son Noah holding a positive pregnancy test with a caption explaining what she has been dealing with recently.

In the caption the 29-year-old wrote, “Hi my darlings, I finally feel ready to post this.. I mean I don’t know when is a good time to post this. It’s been an extremely tough week mentally but also obviously physically… I am heartbroken beyond words.. And I know I’m never quiet on here & always so open and honest with you guys so it’s been a shock to you all”.

“I keep getting lots & lots of messages worrying about us all, asking why I’m being quiet & if Noah is ok.. Noah is absolutely fine.. He’s amazing”.

“I’m the one that’s not ok.. Unfortunately I’ve suffered with a miscarriage. Obviously our families & close friends have known about me being pregnant, but didn’t announce anything until I got further down the line.. I was so excited to share our happy news with you all”.

“Noah’s little brother or little sister, as you can imagine Matthew & I were absolutely over the moon our little family was going to be growing. I also found out on mother’s day which was just so special”.

“But sometimes it’s just not meant to be, I really thought it was but it just wasn’t this time”.

“Miscarriages are so common & not spoke about enough. We are so heartbroken right now, have no words and just don’t feel up to posting being my happy silly self right now”.

“Also please can people stop sending Matthew & I nasty messages about our parenting skills. I clearly show and say far too much, we are bloody good parents and Noah is so loved and is out life. And these horrible forums talking about us, these trolls are just awful but they won’t win.. Any nasty vile comments I get on here about this you will be getting blocked and reported”.

“Thank you for all your love & support always, I don’t ever want to let go of Noah.. I feel so lucky to have Noah, one day we will get our rainbow baby”.

Friends of Charlotte rushed to the comments to share their condolences for her loss. Dani Dyer wrote, “Oh char I’m so so sorry. Sending you all my love xxxxxx”.

EastEnders actor Jacqueline Jossa penned, “so sorry for your loss xxx”, with Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan adding, “Sending you lots of love darling xxx so sorry xxx”.

This post comes almost a week after the reality television star announced she would be taking a social media break after receiving “awful news” that she was “trying to come to terms with”.