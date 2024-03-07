Reality stars Emily Miller & Cam Holmes announce gender of baby

Emily Miller and her boyfriend Cam Holmes have announced the gender of their baby.

The former Too Hot To Handle stars, who met on the Netflix show during season 2, announced that they’re expecting their little one back in January.

Now, the couple have revealed the gender of their baby while chatting on the first episode of their podcast.

Opening up on Now We’re Talking Baby, Emily and Cam confirmed the wonderful news that they are having a baby boy.

The pair filmed the gender reveal for their podcast’s Instagram page, sharing that they discovered the sex of their child with a gender reveal cake.

After they found out they’re having a son, Emily revealed, “I knew it. I knew it was a boy. I actually knew it. I knew it because everytime we were referring to the baby I would say, ‘He, he, he, he’”.

Cam also shared his delight that they’re having a boy by jumping for joy and admitting he and his son are going to watch ‘so much Marvel together’.

Many fans rushed to the comments of the video to share messages of congratulations with Emily and Cam.

One commenter wrote, “Congratulations on it being a boy”. “Omg congrats guys. you are having a little boy soo exciting”, penned another fan.

A third added, “I loved the first ep guys!!! Have watched your journey since THTH! Cant believe you’re having a baby! and it’s a BOY, think we all had that inkling hahaha”.

The couple also confirmed that they’re having a boy with The Sun and opened up about how they both ‘had a strong feeling’ that they are going to have a son.

Emily explained, “I just knew it was a boy straight away. We were referring to bump as "him", and we both just had a strong feeling”.

“We ended up going for a 20 week scan with the NHS, and we were always going to have a cake done and to do that they needed to put our results in an envelope, but the NHS refused to do that – maybe in case it's wrong or something like that”.

The 29-year-old continued, “So we ended up waiting another week to go private and they then put the results in an envelope for us and we went to the baker and had a cake made and then announced it on the first episode of our podcast”.

The news of Emily and Cam’s son comes after Miller tragically suffered an ectopic pregnancy in June 2022.

At the time, the former reality star admitted the pregnancy was a ‘shock’ and explained, “Physically I’m still in a lot of pain and bed bound after the surgery but mentally it’s been even harder”.