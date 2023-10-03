Two beloved reality stars announced as Dancing On Ice contestants

We now know who the next two contestants are to join Dancing On Ice!

Last week, the producers behind the hit ITV ice skating competition began to reveal the lineup for the brand-new series.

So far, five celebrities have been confirmed as part of the upcoming lineup for January 2024 – and now, we have another two names to add to the list!

Earlier this morning, the Dancing On Ice team announced that Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire will be taking to the rink very soon.

In a post on social media, they shared an image of the 27-year-old and teased: “He can go for miles but how will Chelsea Charmer Miles Nazaire fare around the rink?”

Then, the producers surprised fans by revealing that former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb will also be joining the cast.

Stephen, who only announced his departure from the Channel 4 show with husband Daniel last month, was confirmed in a caption which read: “Your favourite armchair critic Stephen Lustig-Webb is hoping for full marks from our judges as he cuts the ice this winter. Watch this space!"

Many Dancing On Ice viewers have since taken to social media to share their opinions on their newest castings.

“This is good news,” praised one fan on Instagram.

“This is amazing! The line up so far is brilliant. Can't wait to watch you,” another wrote.

“He’s going to be amazing to watch,” a third viewer added.

Miles and Stephen are the sixth and seventh celebrities so far to be confirmed for 2024’s series of Dancing On Ice. On the skating rink, the reality stars will be joined by retired boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt, former Love Island winner Amber Davies and retired Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford.

Dancing On Ice is due to return to our screens on ITV in early January, with the remaining five contestants to be announced in the coming days.