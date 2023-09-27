Reality star Charlotte Dawson unveils elaborate wedding plans

Charlotte Dawson has been sharing an insight into her wedding plans.

The reality TV star and her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield got engaged back in September 2020 and have been chatting about what their ideal wedding looks like, but Charlotte admitted the pair have different ideas.

Sharing a life update to her 1.3M Instagram followers on her stories, Charlotte answered her fans’ burning questions in a Q&A.

When asked about when she and Matthew plan on getting married, the 30-year-old revealed, “Guys, I've had so many questions about this. When am I getting married? I’ve no idea”.

“Probably not next year, the year after. I’m thinking a big Ibiza wedding now. A big glam, fabulous wedding”.

“But then Matthew just wants to run off and go to Vegas, so two completely different wedding vibes”.

The Love Squad host went on to say, “He wants to just run off to Vegas to get married and have a big party when we get back. I want obviously a big fabulous fairytale wedding”.

“I wanted a big castle in Scotland or somewhere to be a bit cold because I get dead sweaty… but I’m thinking Ibiza or like a chateau or something”.

Dawson then explained that she’d love all things ‘fabulous’ at her wedding including chandeliers, sparkles, flowers and feathers.

Charlotte added, “I’ll have about one hundred bridesmaids so yeah I want it all big and fabulous, Matthew wants to just run away”, before asking her social media followers, “So, what do you think we should do guys?”.

Matthew popped the big question to Charlotte back in September 2020. When announcing the news, the former Ex on the Beach star revealed, “OMG OMG OMG my darlings IM CHUFFIN ENGAGED!!!!! To the man of my dreams. I cant believe it!!!”.

“My baby my life my world @matt_sarsfield couldn’t of done it better… he got on one knee at my dads statue!!! the day before we find out what gender our baby is … I can’t cope”.

She added, “My fairytale came true I feel the luckiest girl in the world, my dad got to witness me get engaged … I’m so happy, love you so much @matt_sarsfield xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx WOW my ring”.

Following their engagement, Charlotte and Matthew went on to welcome two baby boys into the world- two-year-old Noah and two-month-old Jude.