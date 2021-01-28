Reality dating shows to watch on Netflix if you’re missing Love Island

Is it just me or is anyone else dying for some good old trash TV? We desperately missed out on our Love Island fix last year and again recently when the winter version was cancelled.

Luckily though, Netflix is here to save the day as they have five binge-worthy reality dating shows which are sure to be your next addiction and satisfy that trash TV craving.

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind follows 30 hopeful singles as they enter enclosed pods, and go on dates — bringing a whole new meaning to the term ‘blind date’. The first stage of the show is a 10-day-long speed-dating format where daters can talk to each other about romance, religion or sexuality, all without ever seeing each other face-to-face. The only way they can meet each other in person is if there’s a proposal.

After the couple get engaged, they then move in together immediately, and get to know each other a bit more before the big day.

Too Hot To Handle

This steamy series follows romance-seaking contestants who think they’re on a lovers retreat. However, they soon find out that they’ve been tricked onto a game show in which the winners can win $100,000 on one condition — there’s to be absolutely zero sexual contact between the contestants for four weeks.

Dating Around

Each episode of the series follows one person going on five blind dates, getting to know all kinds of different people from all walks of life.

Celebs Go Dating

This British reality dating show follows some of our beloved celebrities as they work with a dating agency who organise for these celebs to go on dates with regular members of the public, for a chance to find love with the non-famous.

Back With The Ex

This Australian based reality show follows former couples who want to give their relationship a second chance.