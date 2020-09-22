Ray D’Acry is bringing back The Den with Zig & Zag to RTÉ

While this year has been filled to the brim with devastation and disappointment, occasionally we’re handed a crumb of hope, that lets us believe that perhaps not all is lost.

For instance, RTÉ have just announced that they’re bringing back the much-loved kids programme from the naughties, The Den. That’s right, the whole crew are coming back together again, including children’s presenter, Ray D’Arcy and his lovable friends, Zig and Zag, not forgetting the infamous Dustin the turkey.

“THE DEN IS COMING BACK!” the RTÉ radio one presenter excitedly announced on Twitter. “33 years after Zig and Zag came into our lives, The Den is coming back to our screens!” Ray continued.

“The Den will return the first Sunday in November at 6.30pm on RTEOne,” he confirmed before adding that we better set our alarms.

Fans of The Den have been calling for the show to make a comeback since their special reunion on RTÉ Does Comic Relief earlier this year, and it seems their prayers have been answered after all.

Speaking on the radio this afternoon of The Den’s return, Ray said, “We’re there for the boys and girls and parents and inviting them to do all the things they used to, and more! It’s all very exciting and I can’t wait to be on telly with the boys again. People out there need a bit of mayhem, madness and boldness and that’s what we hope to deliver.”

Never one to miss an opportunity, Zig and Zag were eager to get a few words in too, exclaiming, “33 years after we started, we’re going back on the telly live!” to which their pal Dustin replied, “We’re going to have brilliant craic.”

The Den promises a mix of nostalgia, fun, and lots of laughs and in its family friendly RTÉ One slot of 6.30pm on Sunday evenings from November 8.