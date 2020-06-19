Raven-Symoné marries Miranda Mayday in intimate ceremony

That's So Raven star Raven-Symoné is officially married.

The actress confirmed the news by sharing a series of snaps from her intimate ceremony on Instagram. The former Disney star married girlfriend Miranda Mayday and they look as happy as ever in the stunning photos.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!"

"I’s married NOW."

In another Instagram post, The Cheetah Girls star thanked everyone for their loving messages, "The outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely. Thank you to everyone!!!! I won’t bombard y’all with too many pix, but yeah more music soon! Hehe."

Miranda also shared numerous photos from their wedding day and wrote, "8PM ~ my wife for life," alongside them.

The actress previously opened up about her sexuality in an interview in the It Got Better documentary series, "I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter. It only mattered what could be sold as part of the Raven Symoné brand.”

She explained that she knew she was gay when she was around 12-years-old but admitted that she pushed herself to like boys, “I kind of pushed myself to open myself up to look for boys."

Huge congratulations to the Disney star on her marriage!