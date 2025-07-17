Rare at Blue Haven organises fundraising event for UNICEF Gaza Appeal

Rare at Blue Haven have announced that they will be hosting a fundraising event for UNICEF Ireland’s Children of Gaza Appeal.

Rare’s Executive Chef, Meeran Manzoor, and his team will host a special evening at their restaurant at the Blue Haven Hotel in Kinsale on July 31, with all proceeds donated directly to UNICEF Ireland’s Children of Gaza Appeal.

Whether you are revisiting Rare or experiencing the Michelin Guide-recognised restaurant for the first time, guests will be able to enjoy some incredible food, all in aid of a worthy cause.

A seasonal tasting menu has been curated by Meeran and his team for the fundraiser, celebrating the finest West Cork produce. The menu reflects Meeran’s signature style, which includes a blend of South Indian heritage and European culinary technique.

Speaking ahead of the event, Meeran Manzoor, Executive Head Chef at Rare at Blue Haven, noted: “We are really looking forward to welcoming guests for this dinner seating as it's a night to enjoy a thoughtfully curated dining experience by our team at Rare while giving back.”

Manzoor added: “Every cent of the evening's proceeds from food will go directly to UNICEF Ireland's Children of Gaza Appeal. We hope you’ll join us in supporting this vital cause.

Guests can book a table from 5:30pm to 7:45pm on July 31 to support the fundraising event. Bookings can be made via Rare’s website here, or by calling 021 4772 209.