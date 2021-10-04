Rapper Professor Green shares engagement joy with Karima McAdams

Huge congratulations are in order for British rapper Professor Green who is now engaged to actress Karima McAdams, just seven months after they welcomed the birth of their baby boy.

Taking to Social media on Sunday afternoon, Professor Green, who’s real name is Stephen Manderson, announced the special news.

“You call me easy love. I call you my gorgeous thing. Loving me isn’t always easy, but you are always gorgeous,” he gushed in the caption, alongside a stunning photo of Karima, holding her hand up to her face, showing off her glittering engagement ring.

Taking to the comment section, Karima hilariously told off her soon-to-be husband by writing, “STEPHEN!…this picture was for your Nan.”

Announcing the wonderful news to her own Instagram account, Karima shared a beautiful black and white photo of herself and Professor Green, looking blissfully in love. Keeping things simple, the 36-year-old bride-to-be captioned the snap by writing the date they got engaged, “02.10.21,” followed by, “said Yes”.

Professor Green was previously married to Made in Chelsea star, Millie Macintosh, from 2013 until 2016 when the couple divorced.

In March this year, Professor Green and Karima welcomed the birth of their first child, a bouncing baby boy the couple uniquely named Slimane Ray Manderson.

Announcing the wonderful news at the time and writing a heartfelt letter to his son, the new-dad said, “As mum’s go, you’ve lucked out; you have the best example of what a brave, strong, passionate, loving, kind and both considered and considerate woman is.”

Meanwhile, new-mum Karima also took to social media to share the exciting news, talking about her difficult fertility journey and birth, before going on to gush about her son’s father.

“Stephen, my darling, my beautiful Stephen, if I write how I feel I’ll probably make everyone puke, so I’ll save that for you to read in a letter one day, but you are my heart. You’re my best friend, you gave me my son and now I don’t care about anything else,” she gushed.

“Life with both of you has me spinning with excitement, I love arguing with you over menial shit, long may it last. And to Slimane, my baby slim, my son, my first born son, you’re already so freaking cool, I can’t believe we made you,” Karima lovingly added.