Radio host Nick Grimshaw gets engaged to boyfriend of four years

Former BBC Radio One presenter Nick Grimshaw has announced the wonderful news that he and his boyfriend of four years, Meshach Henry have gotten engaged.

It seems 25-year-old Meshach got down on one knee, proposing to Nick with a gorgeous gold engagement ring. 37-year-old Nick of course said yes, announcing the special news in an Instagram post shared on Thursday evening.

“And in gay news this evening….got proposed to, said yes obvs,” the broadcaster sweetly wrote in the caption alongside a lovely photo featuring some adorable black and white photobooth snaps of the happy couple, with Nick showing off his glittering ring.

In other sweet snaps taken on the beach just after dusk, we get a real close up of Nick’s new bling, which features a thick gold band and interesting stone designs.

Sharing the same engagement photos to his own Instagram page, Meshach wrote, “in gay news, proposed init.”

Of course it wasn’t long before their announcement posts were flooded with comments of congratulations from friends and fans alike, including fellow BBC Radio presenter Clara Amfo who commented, “Bring on the wedding of the century!!!!!!!”

“Beautiful news!!!” Stacey Dooley simply wrote, before going on to add, “also, tHAT rInG is TREMENDOUS.”

Credit: Instagram

“Yes BROOOO!! Congrats to yah both,” gushed Made in Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock.

Meanwhile, Emily Atack excitedly commented, “THIS IS BLOODY WONDERFUL NEWS!!!!!!”

“Ahhhhhhhh CONGRATS!!! So delighted for ya!” Laura Whitmore lovingly wrote, adding, “And we can all celebrate by watching you on celeb juice tonight! Big love to you both.”

Huge congratulations to both Nick and Meshach on their wonderful engagement news — we can’t wait to find out more about their big day!