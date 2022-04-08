Rachel Riley shares adorable video of daughter dancing just like her dad

It looks like Rachel Riley’s daughter Maven is following in her dad’s footsteps in a video shared by the maths queen on Twitter.

Riley’s husband and professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, Pasha, appeared on Morning Live this morning and showed off his dancing skills with the show’s hosts.

While he was dancing on air, Rachel captured the sweet moment their two-year-old started dancing along with him. With Maven copying her dad’s dance moves by spinning around in circles, Rachel can be heard encouraging her by shouting, “Go Mavey”, in the background of the video.

The 36-year-old captioned the lovely post, “We’re watching Daddy!”, for her 696.5K Twitter followers to see.

Fans wasted no time in commenting on the post with one writing, “Adorable- future Strictly pro dancer I think”.

A second said, “How amazing having daddy who’s a pro dancer, little lady must absolutely love it. Is this a star in the making? Ps you have a lovely family”.

A third added, “She’s definitely daddy’s little girl. She has the moves already. Sooo cute”.

Rachel and Pasha met during Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 and went on to get hitched in Las Vegas in 2019.

After having Maven in 2019, they welcomed another little girl into the world in November 2021. The couple named her Noa. How cute!

Rachel was dearly missed on Countdown when she went on maternity leave to have baby Noa but fans were overjoyed to see her back on the show last month.

We think Maven has the best little dance moves around!