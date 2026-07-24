Aveda’s new One For All Elixir claims 25 benefits in one spray

One product. Twenty-five benefits. All hair types. Aveda has just launched something that genuinely sounds too good to be true — but the science backs it up.

The Aveda One For All Leave-In Elixir (RRP €34) is the brand’s boldest product launch in years, and it’s exactly what it sounds like: a single lightweight spray formulated to work across every hair type and texture. Fine hair, thick hair, curly, coily, straight, colour-treated — it doesn’t matter. This is designed to do it all.

So what’s actually in it?

The star ingredient is certified organic moringa oil, responsibly sourced from El Progreso in Guatemala, where moringa trees are grown in an agroforestry system alongside food crops. The trees require no irrigation, enrich the soil naturally, and provide meaningful income for smallholder farmers. It’s one of those ingredients that’s good for your hair and the planet, which feels increasingly rare.

Inside the formula, that moringa oil delivers serious conditioning performance and helps hair hold up against the daily stresses of heat styling and environmental exposure. The full elixir claims 25 benefits in one application — instant hydration that lasts up to 72 hours, heat protection, frizz control, shine, softness, detangling, split-end prevention, and a whole lot more. It’s also vegan, silicone-free, approved by Cruelty Free International and 99% naturally derived. Oh, and it smells like rose, jasmine and ylang ylang, which honestly might be reason enough.

Christine Hall, Vice President of Research and Development at Aveda, put it plainly: “The formula had to be lightweight enough for fine hair while still delivering meaningful conditioning and performance for thicker textures. That balance became our north star throughout development.”

The campaign is just as good as the product

Aveda didn’t just launch a product. They launched a whole moment. The accompanying campaign, shot by photographer and cinematographer Tom Schirmacher, features 25 individuals spanning a wide range of hair types, textures, identities and personal stories. We’re talking artists, activists, creators, entrepreneurs — as well as Aveda employees, all showing up as themselves.

Among those featured are model and activist Diandra Forrest, Zaya Guarani, Brianna Lance and environmental activist Xiuhtezcatl Martinez. The result is a campaign that actually looks like real people rather than a carefully curated version of what a beauty brand thinks diversity should look like.

Kim Ho, Vice President of Creative at Aveda, described the thinking behind it: “It spotlights the unique beauty in every person, the freedom that comes from being your truest self, and the idea that our hair is an extension of our souls and spirits.” Warm, joyful, unapologetically human — their words, but we’d echo them.

Where to get it

The Aveda One For All Leave-In Elixir is available now at Aveda partner salons, specialty retailers and at avedastore.ie. You can also use the store locator on the site to find your nearest Aveda stockist. At €34 for a product that genuinely replaces several steps in your routine, it’s not a bad investment at all.