Quick & easy hairstyles that we are LOVING this Autumn

We’re used to the wild weather that Autumn brings us at this stage, always prepared with a hair tie on our wrist to throw our hair up when the wind gets too much. But, a messy bun on top of our head or a plain ponytail just isn’t cutting it these days when we want our hair to look as stylish as our outfit.

Intricate plaits and curls that take an hour to do is not our kind of vibe when we have work to go to, cleaning to do and friends to catch-up with. So, to make life easier, we’ve found our favourite 7 hairstyles for Autumn, so you have a new hairstyle to try every day of the week!

We headed to TikTok to search high and low for these hair tutorials so you don’t have to waste time endlessly scrolling, and instead, you can practice your hairdressing skills!

Half-up, half-down claw clip

Claw clips have been so popular this season and this look is so simple, yet stylish!

Slick back double plaits

We're loving the slicked back hair styles recently and this version with plaits is a fun twist.

Half-up, half-down bun

Instead of a top knot or messy bun, try this half-up, half-down look so your hair is out of your face but you can still keep some down on chillier days.

Half plait

Great for people with long hair who want to show off their length put keep it tidy.

Braided bun

Such a pretty twist on a regular bun that is super easy to do yourself.

Double plaits

A cute look to keep your hair up during the working day that will carry you through to look stylish on a night out.

Rope braids

If you don't want to do a regular three-twist braid, this simple rope braid is perfect for you!