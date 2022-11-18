Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski announces engagement

The stars of Netflix’s Queer Eye have got a fabulous wedding to plan!

One of the show’s hosts, Antoni Porowski, has announced that he is now engaged to his boyfriend, Kevin Harrington. The couple have been dating for the past three years.

Antoni revealed the heartwarming news on Instagram yesterday, along with a gorgeous snap of the pair together, albeit a slightly out-of-focus one.

“I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry,” the 38-year-old joked, choosing to reveal his engagement with some lighthearted teasing.

On his own Instagram page, Kevin shared some adorable photos of the couple’s time together, including a final image of the two of them dressed up as zombies for Halloween.

“Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged,” Kevin teased in his caption, sharing his husband-to-be’s sense of humour.

Since announcing the next step in their relationship, Antoni and Kevin have been overwhelmed with messages of congratulations and well-wishes from many famous faces.

“Congratulations @antoni and @kevharrington so excited for our wedding,” joked model Gigi Hadid, sharing a photo of the trio together on her stories. “& cheers to being neighbors 4ever. You’re stuck w me,” she added. “Love u both”.

Antoni has also received a lot of love from his fellow Queer Eye co-hosts.

“So cute, love you so much,” commented Jonathan Van Ness. “Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!”

“I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer”, teased Tan France.

"So damn happy for you two!", wrote Bobby Berk. "You both got a good one!!!"

“Yessssssssss!!!!”, exclaimed Karamo Brown. “So excited for you two! This is amazing”.

Antoni and Kevin first began their relationship in July 2019. After just eight months together, the pair decided to move in together during the height of the Covid pandemic lockdown. During that time, they also fostered a rescue dog together, named Neon.

Congratulations to the happy couple – we already can’t wait to see how glamorous this wedding is going to be!