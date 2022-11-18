SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski announces engagement

by

The stars of Netflix’s Queer Eye have got a fabulous wedding to plan!

One of the show’s hosts, Antoni Porowski, has announced that he is now engaged to his boyfriend, Kevin Harrington. The couple have been dating for the past three years.

Antoni revealed the heartwarming news on Instagram yesterday, along with a gorgeous snap of the pair together, albeit a slightly out-of-focus one.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni)

“I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry,” the 38-year-old joked, choosing to reveal his engagement with some lighthearted teasing.

On his own Instagram page, Kevin shared some adorable photos of the couple’s time together, including a final image of the two of them dressed up as zombies for Halloween.

“Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged,” Kevin teased in his caption, sharing his husband-to-be’s sense of humour. 

Since announcing the next step in their relationship, Antoni and Kevin have been overwhelmed with messages of congratulations and well-wishes from many famous faces.

“Congratulations @antoni and @kevharrington so excited for our wedding,” joked model Gigi Hadid, sharing a photo of the trio together on her stories. “& cheers to being neighbors 4ever. You’re stuck w me,” she added. “Love u both”.

Antoni has also received a lot of love from his fellow Queer Eye co-hosts.

“So cute, love you so much,” commented Jonathan Van Ness. “Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!”

“I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer”, teased Tan France.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Queer Eye (@queereye)

"So damn happy for you two!", wrote Bobby Berk. "You both got a good one!!!"

“Yessssssssss!!!!”, exclaimed Karamo Brown. “So excited for you two! This is amazing”.

Antoni and Kevin first began their relationship in July 2019. After just eight months together, the pair decided to move in together during the height of the Covid pandemic lockdown. During that time, they also fostered a rescue dog together, named Neon. 

Congratulations to the happy couple – we already can’t wait to see how glamorous this wedding is going to be!

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.