Q+A introduces a line of reasonably priced bodycare products with active ingredients

Get set to refresh your bodycare regime with Q+A’s exciting new launch. Consisting of 8 ingredient-led wash-off and leave-on products, prices start from just €9/£7.50 for the 250ml tubes and bottles. As with any Q+A product, the bodycare range is cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and 97% natural. Each bodycare formulation has also been dermatologically tested for sensitive skin. Highly effective and deliciously scented, they focus on premium quality without the hefty price tags. Think skincare for everywhere!

Q+A founder, Freddy Furber revealed, “It’s taken us two years to develop the bodycare range. I wanted to create premium and exceptionally high natural formulations at an accessible price that are ingredient-focused with easy-to-understand and educational packaging. After lots of research, it became clear that many of us made bodycare an afterthought and often neglected everything below the neck. Skin is skin. Like our face routine, we still need to cleanse, exfoliate, nourish, and protect our bodies. With bodycare set to boom over the next year, I believe people will become more aware of treating their body with the same level of care as their face.”

Q+A Bodycare is made in the UK using eco-conscious practices. All packaging is 100% recyclable, including the metal-free pump, and is made from 50% PCR plastic.

Hyaluronic Acid Body Wash, €9.00/£7.50 (250ml)

This 97% natural gel-based body wash provides ultimate hydration to your skin as you shower thanks to a moisturising blend of Hyaluronic Acid, Giant Kelp Extract and Saccharide Isomerate. Formulated with gentle, non-stripping surfactants, the fruity and crisp Fresh Apple + Avocado scent makes this body wash the perfect daily cleanse.

Vitamin A.C.E Cleansing Shower Oil, €12.00/£9.50 (250ml)

Formulated with 97% natural ingredients for a luxurious and nourishing cleanse, this lathering shower

oil works to soothe and rejuvenate skin. The blend of vitamin-rich Fruit Extracts and Oils, plus a unique Superfood Complex, supports your skin barrier whilst delivering an ultra-gentle wash. Fill your bathroom with a tropical aroma as you wash with its Exotic Mango + Guava scent.

Salicylic Acid Body Wash €9.00/£7.50 (250ml)

Salicylic Acid, is a BHA (beta hydroxy acid), which helps to exfoliate and smooth your skin. Formulated with plant-based surfactants chosen for their gentle, non-stripping qualities.

HA Exfoliator Body Scrub, €9.00/£7.50 (250ml)

This blend of AHA’s, Lactic Acid and Glycolic Acid is combined with gentle physical exfoliants to help improve skin texture and promote smooth and supple skin. Formulated in a creamy base, this body scrub exfoliates pesky dry areas, leaving skin moisturised and soft. The rich, summery Golden Vanilla + Coconut scent will leave you smelling great and looking glowy.

Ceramide Body Lotion, €12.00/£10.00 (250ml)

For ultimate nourishment and deep hydration, this 96.5% natural body lotion is packed with brightening Pineapple Ceramides, moisturising Squalane, and a unique barrier-protecting Sugar Complex. The gel- cream texture absorbs quickly, leaving your skin silky-smooth, deeply moisturised, and non-sticky. Enjoy the delicious scent of Sweet Almond + Pistachio whilst massaging into the skin for replenishing and long-lasting hydration.

Salicylic Acid Smoothing Lotion €12.00/£10.00 (250ml)

Salicylic Acid is a BHA (beta hydroxy acid), which helps to exfoliate, polish and smooth your skin. Formulated alongside Oat & Willow Bark extracts to help soothe and protect. The perfect balance for softer, smoother-looking skin. Watermelon & Agave Nectar scent.

Hyaluronic Acid Wet Skin Moisturiser €12.00/£10.00 (250ml)

Your unique “I’m in a hurry” solution to ultimate skin hydration. The world’s most loved humectant loves water, working hand-in-hand with it to instantly lock in moisture levels when applied to wet skin.

Vitamin C Body Cream €12.00/£10.00 (250ml)

A luxurious blend of easily-absorbed natural oils and Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant designed to boost radiance, brighten and smooth your skin. Uplifting Orange Zest & Grapefruit Scent.

Available at:

ROI Stockists: McCauley’s, McCabes, Chemist Warehouse, CH Tralee and online at Cloud 10 Beauty. NI Stockists: Gordon’s, Medicare, Mckeevers and independent pharmacies