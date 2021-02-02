Put your fresh face forward with these affordable cosmetics

It may have been payday last week but with life being uncertain and money tight, it's good to have a range of quality cosmetics that will enhance your natural beauty with a fresh, dewy makeup look with a paired down beauty routine and pricing that won't break the bank.

Note Cosmetics have everything you need to help cover up blemishes and dark circles, add a pop of colour to give you that natural ‘your skin but better’ look.

Note BB Cream – €11.95

A cult favourite face product, the Note BB Cream is the perfect addition to your makeup bag. This beautiful, rich-pigment, smooth BB cream offers both skincare benefits and makeup coverage.

Note Luminous Silk Compact Powder – €9.95

Note Luminous Silk Compact Powder creates a flawless complexion and works to even out skin tone for a perfect finish. This special formula balances the moisture levels of the skin using Argon Oil which also works as an anti-aging to ensure you beautiful overall skin tone.

Note Brow Addict – €10.95

A two-in one tınt and shaping gel for perfect longwearing brows in just two steps.

Note Ultra Rich Color Lip Pencil- €4.95

This lip pencil helps to define lip contours and glides onto the lips with ease leaving your lips perfectly defined. Shade Nude Rose is the perfect liner to line the lips for a natural, fuller look.

Note BB Lip Corrector – €8.95

Skincare for your lips! This formula delivers moisture and nourishment along with peptides that boost collagen production for fuller, smoother lips. Each shade leaves a beautifully natural wash of colour on the lips and enhances the lip contour for a 3D effect.

Note Sculpt Master Mascara 01 Black – €11.95

It’s time to sculpt your lashes like a master! With Vitamins C & E, this unique, rich formula gives strength and volume that your eyelashes need. It also helps to treat conditions such as fall out. With D-Panthenol, it supports the growth and extension of the lashes.

Note Full Coverage Liquid Concealer – €4.95

This impressive concealer helps the renewal of cell metabolism and strengthens the skins structure by increasing collagen and the hyaluronic acid level. Not only that but it will also eliminate any tonal differences of the complexion as well as cover signs of wrinkles or blemishes.

Note Terracotta Powder - €8.95

This silky soft light weight powder gives the skin a natural healthy look. Macadamia oil helps to balance anti-aging palmitoleic acid as well as sebum and hydration levels. The highlighting effect is instantaneous with a sheer luminous finish.

Note Terracotta Blusher – €8.95

Provides a natural colour appearance to cheeks with its special formula containing Macadamia Oil that helps to retain moisture and balances the oil level of the skin.